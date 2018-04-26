Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 16, 2018

Mortgages filed April 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 16, 2018 108   Brighton WHEELER, DOUGLAS J & WHEELER, MARY JANE Property Address: 34 KENT PARK, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3206 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $28,500.00   Brockport LITTEER, BRANDON G Property Address: 19 SCARLET PINE CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9649 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $156,120.00   Churchville MARK, MAIRA & OLIVER, JOHANN P Property Address: 230 ROBERTSON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9403 Lender: ESL ...

