Second Circuit – Copyright: Great Minds v. FedEx Office & Print Services, Inc.

Second Circuit – Copyright: Great Minds v. FedEx Office & Print Services, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Licensees – Third-party commercial services – Express limitation Great Minds v. FedEx Office & Print Services, Inc. 17-808-cv Judges Raggi, Hall, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of its copyright infringement action. The plaintiff alleged that the defendant violated its copyright by reproducing the plaintiff’s educational materials at ...

