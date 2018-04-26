Don't Miss
Trump supporter lawsuit against NYC bar tossed

By: The Associated Press April 26, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Trump supporter who sued a New York City bar for discrimination after he was thrown out for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat has lost his lawsuit. Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek claims the staff of The Happiest Hour in Manhattan said he wasn't welcome because he and his friends supported ...

