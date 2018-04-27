Don't Miss
Home / News / $750 million in state economic development funds available

$750 million in state economic development funds available

By: The Associated Press April 27, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The latest round in New York state's annual Regional Economic Development Council competition is underway, with $750 million to be awarded to entities statewide. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state economic development funds will be awarded to 10 regions: western New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, central New York, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo