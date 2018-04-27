Don't Miss
Home / News / Battle over transgender student rights moves to high school locker rooms

Battle over transgender student rights moves to high school locker rooms

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow April 27, 2018 0

Lynn and Larry Brennan's oldest child could have remained anonymous, just three initials in federal court papers accusing the local school system of discrimination. But their son was done with secrets, and the pretending that sickened him in those dark days after puberty hit. Instead, the Brennan's 16-year-old - honor-roll student, marching-band member and rule follower - ...

