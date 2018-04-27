Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2018 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON April 30 Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Eula Buckner v Thomas Wade & Johnnie Brand, 92 Jefferson Ave – Paul M Aloi 2—Melody Burdekin & Michael Burdekin v Linda Perdue, 47 Ernestine St – Paul Whitaker – Paul Whitaker 3—Melody Burdekin & Michael Burdekin v Amanda Williams, 18 Merlin St – Paul Whitaker – Paul Whitaker 4—Katherine M Tuttle ...

