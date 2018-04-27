Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal judge appoints special master to review material seized from Trump lawyer

Federal judge appoints special master to review material seized from Trump lawyer

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett and Rosalind S. Helderman April 27, 2018 0

NEW YORK - A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review material seized from the office and residences of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, acceding to his request that an independent party review the material before federal prosecutors can access to it. The decision, a win for Cohen, came after prosecutors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo