Fourth Department – Child custody: Shepherd v. Stocker

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Relocation – economic and educational benefits Shepherd v. Stocker CAF 16-01336 Appealed from Family Court, Lewis County Background: The father appealed from the denial of his petition for permission to relocate with the subject child to Alabama. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the father’s primary motivation ...

