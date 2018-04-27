Don't Miss
Home / News / New York looks to keep anyone under 18 out of tanning booths

New York looks to keep anyone under 18 out of tanning booths

By: The Associated Press April 27, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sorry teens of New York, but there's legislation pending in the state Legislature that would keep anyone under the age of 18 out of indoor tanning booths. The measure passed the state Assembly earlier this week and now moves to the state Senate. Current law already bars anyone 16 or younger from tanning ...

