Deeds filed April 17, 2018

Deeds   Recorded April 17, 2018 61   Brighton EJAIFE, JACOMINA E et ano to JOHN A EJAIFE AND JACOMINA ELIZABETH EJAIFE FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 5 2018 et ano Property Address: 23 MAYBROOKE ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12012  Page: 61 Tax Account: 137.10-2-3 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili MORSE, SANDY L to YANG, RUI Property Address: 9 IRVING DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12012  Page: 231 Tax Account: 133.20-2-66 Full ...

