Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 17, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   COOK, TRACY A 3550 ATLANTIC AVENUE, PENFIELD, NY 14526 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $1,825.50 FITZGERALAD COACHING INC,   1 FISHERS ROAD, PITTSFORD, NY 14534 Favor: DEANE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo