Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 17, 2018

Mortgages filed April 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 17, 2018 71   Brockport WIGHT, REBECCA L Property Address: 6 VICTORY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1618 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $100,000.00   East Rochester STRANSKY, NOAH Property Address: 244 W FILBERT ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1802 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $85,975.00 KNOPP, CHRIS T & KNOPP, THERESA A Property Address: 248 W HICKORY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1814 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo