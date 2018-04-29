Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 17, 2018

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. BAGLEY, ZELMA Favor: HUDSON AND KEYSE LLC BAILEY, ALBERT J Favor: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2007-1 BECKER, TRACI R Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA BURGOS, LESLIE Favor: MARINER FINANCE ...

