Court of Appeals – Class E felons: People v. Teri

Court of Appeals – Class E felons: People v. Teri

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2018 0

New York Court of Appeals Class E felons Probationary period – Sexual assault – Youthful offender status People v. Teri No. 34 Judge Wilson Background: The defendant had pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse and was adjudged to be a youthful offender. She was sentenced to 10-years’ probation. The defendant appealed, arguing that the 10-year probation sentence illegally exceeded ...

