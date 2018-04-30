Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 18, 2018 60   Chili CLARK, SYLVIA P to COX, LAURA R et al Property Address: 154 ATTRIDGE ROAD, CHILI 14428 Liber: 12012  Page: 525 Tax Account: 144.08-1-12 Full Sale Price: $1 STOKES, WILLIAM G to DONAHUE, CODY N et ano Property Address: 41 FENTON ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12013  Page: 1 Tax Account: 133.15-2-19 Full Sale Price: $105,000 BADER, ELIZABETH J et al to CARLSON, ...

