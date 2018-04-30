Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Unlawful search: People v. Sweat

Fourth Department – Unlawful search: People v. Sweat

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unlawful search Standing – Expectation of privacy People v. Sweat KA 16-01335 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The Appellate Division had remanded the case to the trial court to determine if the defendant had standing to challenge an alleged unlawful search of the home where the police discovered the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo