Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 18, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 18, 2018

By: kellyplessinger April 30, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   XIAO, JING 522 JAYS LANE, STAFFORD, TX 77477 Favor: CHAMBERSBURG PA LIMIETED PARTNERSHIP Attorney: BOND SCHOENECK & KING PLLC Amount: $389,496.47 ALSTON, HALVERNETT G 236 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo