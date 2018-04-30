Don't Miss
New website shows where to dispose of prescription drugs

By: The Associated Press April 30, 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A new website is meant to make it easier for New York residents to dispose of unused prescription drugs. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the launch of ClearYourCabinet.com on Friday, one day before the latest national prescription drug take back day. The website and the take-back events are part of efforts ...

