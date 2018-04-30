Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 18, 2018

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   DIAZ, ALBERTO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DIAZ, ALBERTO Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER DILLENBECK, ROY L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FAUCETT, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FEAD, JQUAN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo