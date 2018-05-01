Don't Miss
Home / Law / Centralized off-hours arraignments start in Ontario County

Centralized off-hours arraignments start in Ontario County

Program is first in western New York

By: Bennett Loudon May 1, 2018 0

State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran, administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District, announced that operation of the Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) for off-hours arraignments started Monday in Ontario County. The pilot program is one of five in upstate New York, and the first of its kind in western New York, to provide legal services ...

