Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for May 2, 2018

Court Calendars for May 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 9:30 a.m. 1—ABN AMRO Mortgage Group Inc v Barbera, ABN AMRO Mortgage Group Inc, et al – Fein Such 2—Wells Fargo Financial Credit Services New York Inc v Papp, Wells Fargo Financial Bank, et al – Druckman Raphan 3—Jones v McLeod, McLeod, et al – Lipsitz & Ponterio – Ward Greenberg – Coutu ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo