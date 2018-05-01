Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 19, 2018 58   Brighton HUGHES, AARON W to HERNANDEZ, ELIZABETH A et ano Property Address: 90 EDGEMOOR RD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12013  Page: 375 Tax Account: 137.06-5-26 Full Sale Price: $300,000 ANTHONY J COSTELLO AND SON (JOSEPH) DEVELOPMENT LLC to PSYLLOS, PETER Property Address: 12 ST. JOHNSVILLE TRAIL, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12013  Page: 99 Tax Account: 149.11-2-28 Full Sale Price: $436,063   Chili REYNOLDS, BRADLEY H et ...

