Home / News / Justice Sotomayor to have shoulder replaced after fracture

Justice Sotomayor to have shoulder replaced after fracture

By: Bloomberg Greg Stohr  May 1, 2018 0

Justice Sonia Sotomayor will have shoulder-replacement surgery Tuesday morning after falling two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court said. Sotomayor will have to cut back her activities for the next few weeks while she recuperates but is expected to regain full mobility and function, the court said in a statement. She will need to wear a ...

