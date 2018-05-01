Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 19, 2018 61   Brighton SULLIVAN, GAIL & SULLIVAN, HOWARD P Property Address: 1718 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2319 Lender: FAIRPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00   Brockport NOWAK ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 92 WEST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1306 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $570,000.00   Fairport TUCKER, MICHELLE M & TUCKER, SCOTT C Property Address: 21 STEELE RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9517 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $79,000.00 KOHN, MARTHA ...

