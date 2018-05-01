Don't Miss
Home / News / One of three 5LINX defendants pleads guilty

One of three 5LINX defendants pleads guilty

Co-founder admits to conspiracy and tax fraud

By: Bennett Loudon May 1, 2018 0

One of three men accused of defrauding 5LINX, a multi-level marketing company they founded out of millions of dollars, has pleaded guilty. Craig Jerabeck, 57, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return before U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Jerabeck is facing a maximum penalty of 20 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo