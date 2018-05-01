Don't Miss
Porn star Stormy Daniels sues President Trump for defamation

Porn star Stormy Daniels sues President Trump for defamation

By: The Associated Press Catherine Lucey May 1, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The porn actress alleging a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation. Stormy Daniels filed the complaint in federal court in New York on Monday. At issue is a tweet Trump made in which he dismissed a composite sketch that Daniels says depicted a ...

