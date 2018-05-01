Don't Miss
Home / News / To find alleged Golden State Killer, investigators first found his great-great-great grandparents

To find alleged Golden State Killer, investigators first found his great-great-great grandparents

By: The Washington Post Justin Jouvenal May 1, 2018 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Detectives had searched for four decades for the clue that would unlock the identity of the Golden State Killer, the predator who terrorized California top to bottom with a string of horrific rapes and murders in the '70s and '80s. Criminal DNA databases produced no hits, sweeps of crime scenes no fingerprints and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo