Don't Miss
Home / News / Two new Democrats join New York state Senate

Two new Democrats join New York state Senate

By: The Associated Press May 1, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Senate has two new members. Democrats Shelley Mayer of Westchester County and Luis Sepulveda of the Bronx were sworn in Monday. Both won special elections last week and both previously served in the state Assembly. Their elections give Democrats a one-seat majority in the 63-member Senate. But Republicans are holding ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo