Accused pedophile remains in jail

District Court judge reverses magistrate’s release order

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2018 0

U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa has reversed U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson’s order to release an accused pedophile. Matthew D. Lincoln, a former youth swimming coach, is accused of trying to entice a supposed teenage girl to have sex. After a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson, on April 2, ordered Lincoln’s release, pending trial, ...

