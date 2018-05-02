Deeds filed April 20, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 20, 2018 82   Brighton AUGUST, JANE COTA to AUGUST, JANE COTA et ano Property Address: 1151 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12014  Page: 302 Tax Account: 122.20-1-7 Full Sale Price: $1 VITONE, ELAINE  to JANZEN, JAMES L et ano Property Address: 341 HEMINGWAT DR, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12014  Page: 115 Tax Account: 136.12-2-30 Full Sale Price: $160,000 MARINI, MICHAEL F et al to WELLINGTON, MELANIE  ...

