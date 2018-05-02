Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Manufacturer liability: Rickicki v. Borden Chemicals, et al.

Fourth Department – Manufacturer liability: Rickicki v. Borden Chemicals, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manufacturer liability Duty to warn – Sophisticated intermediary – Question of fact Rickicki v. Borden Chemicals, et al. CA 15-02155 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cattaraugus County Background: The plaintiffs commenced actions against various silica manufacturers seeking damages for injuries allegedly sustained as a result of their exposure to silica dust while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo