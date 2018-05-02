Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 20, 2018

Don't Miss
May 2, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BERRY, JENNIFER 61 HORTENSE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: AQUINAS INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $3,025.78 BRITO-VASQUEZ, MARTHA J 145 WHITE HALL DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: ...

