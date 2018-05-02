Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 20, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 20, 2018

May 2, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   NEWMAN, BETTY JANE 435 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: MONROE COUNTY OF Attorney: UNDERBERG & KESSLER Amount: $63,541.99 PARNELL, BERNARD L 117 VAN STALLEN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

