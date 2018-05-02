Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Supervised release: United States v. Betts

Second Circuit – Supervised release: United States v. Betts

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Supervised release Periodic drug testing – Alcohol ban – Reasonable relationship to offense United States v. Betts 17-231-cr Judges Leval, Calabresi, and Cabranes Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment in which he was sentenced to a term of 10 months imprisonment and four years of supervised release, with special conditions of ...

