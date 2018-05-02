Don't Miss
Home / News / Special counsel team has floated idea of subpoena for Trump

Special counsel team has floated idea of subpoena for Trump

By: The Associated Press Chad Day and Eric Tucker May 2, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel leading the Russia investigation raised the prospect in March of issuing a grand jury subpoena for President Donald Trump, his former attorney said, confirming that investigators have floated the extraordinary idea of forcing a sitting president to testify under oath. Attorney John Dowd told The Associated Press on Tuesday that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo