Don't Miss
Home / Law / WH lawyer working on Mueller probe to retire at end of month

WH lawyer working on Mueller probe to retire at end of month

By: The Associated Press CHAD DAY and ERIC TUCKER May 2, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — White House lawyer Ty Cobb will retire at the end of the month, the White House said Wednesday, further shaking up President Donald Trump's legal team as the president intensifies his attacks on the special counsel's Russia investigation. Cobb, the White House point person on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, informed White House chief ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo