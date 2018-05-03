Don't Miss
Can Trump be forced to testify? Legal precedents suggest yes

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and ERIC TUCKER May 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Can a president be forced to testify? While the Supreme Court has never definitively ruled on the subject, the answer appears to be yes. The question was tested during the Watergate scandal in 1974, when justices held unanimously that a president could be compelled to comply with a subpoena for tapes and documents. After the ...

