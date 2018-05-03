Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 23, 2018

Deeds filed April 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 23, 2018 63   Brighton CLAYTON, JOHN D to CLAYTON, JOHN D et ano Property Address: 154 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12015  Page: 147 Tax Account: 122.20-1-11 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili SICKLES, MARY J to SICKLES, JOHN G et ano Property Address: 44 CREEKVIEW DR, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12015  Page: 29 Tax Account: 145.17-1-19 Full Sale Price: $1 PRATT, WILLIAM S to LOBENE, LISA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo