Fisher and UB Law offer 3+3 program

By: Bennett Loudon May 3, 2018 0

St. John Fisher College and the University at Buffalo School of Law have announced a new 3+3 program that allows undergraduate students at Fisher to earn both their undergraduate and law degrees in six years, and hold down the cost of their education. “This program is very compelling since it creates a direct path from an undergraduate career ...

