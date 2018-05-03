Fourth Department – First-degree assault: People v. Williams

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department First-degree assault Intent to kill – Text messages – Nature of assault People v. Williams KA 15-01222 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted first-degree, second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. The conviction stems from the assault of his paramour following the revelation that she ...

