Don't Miss
Home / Law / Giuliani claims Trump ‘immune’ from special counsel Mueller subpoena

Giuliani claims Trump ‘immune’ from special counsel Mueller subpoena

By: The Washington Post Fred Barbash May 3, 2018 0

Rudolph W. Giuliani, a new lawyer on President Trump's team, claimed a broad constitutional immunity for his client from being subpoenaed in a criminal proceeding, a predictable claim but one unsupported by any Supreme Court decision. He cited the "Founding Fathers" for his assertion, saying they "created this immunity," something the Supreme Court has never said. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo