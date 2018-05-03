Don't Miss
Home / News / Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star

Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star

By: The Associated Press Catherine Lucey and Jill Colvin May 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal lawyer for $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, said Wednesday, appearing to contradict the president's past claims that he didn't know the source of the money. During an appearance on Fox News ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo