Trump acknowledges he repaid lawyer for 'Stormy' hush money

By: The Associated Press CATHERINE LUCEY and JILL COLVIN May 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday he repaid his personal lawyer for hush money given to porn actress Stormy Daniels after claiming previously he didn't know about the payments. But the money, paid just before the 2016 election to stifle her claims of an affair, "had nothing to do with the campaign," the president ...

