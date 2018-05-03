Don't Miss
Trump says 'retainer' to lawyer covered porn star payment

Trump says ‘retainer’ to lawyer covered porn star payment

By: The Associated Press Catherine Lucey and Jill Colvin May 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday reimbursement to his personal lawyer for hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels was done through a monthly retainer and "had nothing to do with the campaign." On Twitter, Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen received a monthly retainer "from which he entered into, through reimbursement, ...

