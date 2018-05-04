Court of Appeals – Statutory interpretation: Altman v. 285 West Fourth LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Statutory interpretation Plain language – Legislative intent – Rent Stabilization Law Altman v. 285 West Fourth LLC No. 44 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether the 20 percent vacancy increase should be included when calculating the legal regulated rent for purposes of determining whether the subject apartment has reached the $2,000 deregulation ...

