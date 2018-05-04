Don't Miss
Home / News / Fatal police shootings of unarmed people have significantly declined, experts say

Fatal police shootings of unarmed people have significantly declined, experts say

By: The Washington Post John Sullivan, Julie Tate and Jennifer Jenkins May 4, 2018 0

The number of deadly police shootings of unarmed people has generally declined since 2015 even as the tally of fatal shootings by law enforcement is on pace to hit nearly 1,000 for the fourth year in a row, according to data gathered by The Washington Post. Fatal shootings of unarmed black men - such as the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo