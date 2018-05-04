Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Alexander

Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Alexander

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Justification – Grand jury instructions People v. Alexander KA 15-00950 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the prosecutor’s justification instruction to the grand jury rendered the proceeding defective and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo