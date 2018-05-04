Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Bolin v. Goodman

May 4, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Wrongful death – Noseworthy doctrine – Directed verdict Bolin v. Goodman CA 17-01336 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced a medical malpractice and wrongful death action seeking damages from the death of her husband, who died from cardiac arrhythmia three days after seeing the defendant ...

