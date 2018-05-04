Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge’s order to hand over video reversed

Judge’s order to hand over video reversed

Defense had ‘no right to disclosure’

By: Bennett Loudon May 4, 2018 0

An appellate court has overruled a judge who ordered a prosecutor to give the defense a video recording of an interview with an alleged victim of sex abuse in advance of a pre-trial hearing. In July 2017, acting Monroe County Court Judge Melchor E. Castro ordered the prosecution to let the lawyer for defendant Marquise Walker ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo