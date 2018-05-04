Don't Miss
Home / News / Live Tiles to add 500 jobs to Rochester downtown

Live Tiles to add 500 jobs to Rochester downtown

By: Gino Fanelli May 4, 2018 0

Australian software firm Live Tiles LLC has chosen Rochester as its North American Intelligent User Experience hub,  expected to bring 500 new jobs to Rochester's Downtown Innovation Zone. You may have never heard of Live Tiles, but you most certainly have heard of their clientele. Founded in 2014, the publicly traded cloud-based corporate and educational design and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo